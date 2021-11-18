Student athlete dies at NSU

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State University officials say a student died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Caden Moore, of O’Neill, Nebraska, was a senior studying special education and an NSU wrestler, according to a news release.

Northern officials say authorities have informed the school that no foul play is suspected.

“On behalf of our entire campus community, I extend our sincere sympathies to Caden’s family, friends and teammates,” NSU President Neal Schnoor said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time.”

The NSU Counseling Center is ready to help students, faculty and staff who may want to talk with someone. The Counseling Center can be reached at 605-626-2371. Help is also available through the 24/7 South Dakota 2-1-1 Helpline at 211; you can also text your zip code to 898-211 to connect with someone.