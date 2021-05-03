Stubborn turkey stops traffic in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A turkey traffic jam stopped drivers near downtown.

A large bird decided to take a break in the middle of a Sioux Falls street late Monday morning. The wild turkey was near the corner of 14th Street and 8th Avenue, which is right on the edge of downtown.

The big bird refused to move, so cars in both directions slowed down. Several drivers came to a complete stop, as they waited to see what the turkey was going to do.

A man jumped into action and tried to get the bird out of harm’s way. Following a short foot chase, the wild turkey was safe on the grass and traffic started moving again.