SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A structure fire near downtown Sioux Falls and an easterly breeze made for a hazy morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a house fire at 320 North Nesmith Avenue Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene just before 6:30 a.m.

Here’s what we could see from our KELOLAND LiveCam.

  • View of smoke at 320 North Nesmith Ave. from KELOLAND LiveCam
  • Smoke lingering over downtown Sioux Falls
A KELOLAND News crew was on scene of the fire. Firefighters were fighting the fire at the back of the home.

  • Sioux Falls Fire Rescue on scene of a structure fire on North Nesmith Ave.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the building was abandoned, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was hurt.