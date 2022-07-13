SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A structure fire near downtown Sioux Falls and an easterly breeze made for a hazy morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a house fire at 320 North Nesmith Avenue Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene just before 6:30 a.m.

Here’s what we could see from our KELOLAND LiveCam.

View of smoke at 320 North Nesmith Ave. from KELOLAND LiveCam

Smoke lingering over downtown Sioux Falls

A KELOLAND News crew was on scene of the fire. Firefighters were fighting the fire at the back of the home.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue on scene of a structure fire on North Nesmith Ave.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the building was abandoned, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was hurt.