SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Yellowstone Lane Tuesday.

Moderate smoke was coming from broken windows on the main floor of the house by the time crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters entered the home and found a fire in the living room on the main floor. Firefighters also searched the home for any people.

SFFR confirmed no one was still in the home and the fire did not extend to the rest of the house. Crews had it out in minutes. SFFR stayed on scene for two more hours to ventilate the home of smoke.

One person was injured. No firefighter injuries were reported. It is unknown the extent of the individual’s injuries. The house sustained moderate fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.