RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A fire started at a multi-occupancy structure near Rapid City Sunday evening.

Crews responded to a report of heavy smoke and a fire in the 8000 Block of Sheridan Lake Road. When the Whispering Pines Volunteer Firefighters arrived, the fire was free burning with heavy smoke.

The fire was contained to the attached storage area of the building, keeping the fire to only one alarm.

There were no injuries reported.