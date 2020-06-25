Stronger police presence in the southwest part of the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’ll soon be a stronger police presence in southwest Sioux Falls.

Starting this fall, the police department will open what’s called a ‘report to work station’ in that area. It’ll be the department’s first, but probably not its last.

A building along West 57th Street used to house Paramedics Plus.

But in a couple of months, it’ll be the new location for the Sioux Falls Police Department’s very first ‘report to work station.’

“A report to work station, for us, is a way to have officers start and end their day at a location that’s more opportune for us to quickly respond to calls,” Captain David McIntyre said.

Which has been a bit of a problem. Captain David McIntyre says the police department has been looking over data and crime reports and he says a workstation in this area makes sense.

“That’s a large concentration of calls in a difficult area to get to, just based on the main traffic lanes, it can be very tough to get north and south and to the west at certain times of day,” McIntyre said.

Plus, it’ll free up space at the Law Enforcement Center downtown.

20 to 30 officers will initially be assigned to the new work station, which is the first of what could be the start of a few more.

“It is a growing city many large metropolitan areas grow up, Sioux Falls grows out, it has a very large footprint for our population and it’s many miles closer to get to the calls they need to get to,” McIntyre said.

Officers who are assigned to the southwest portion of town would not only start and end their day at the work station, but they’ll also be able to drop off evidence and paperwork at that location; saving them a trip downtown.

The CIP plan also includes a report to work station on the east side of the city. That one would still be a few years away.