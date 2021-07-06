Strong winds damage roof of Expo Building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With some winds approaching 70 miles-per-hour, Monday’s storm caused major damage to the roof of the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The wind did a number on the roof of the Expo Building at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

“Blew it open. It tore the tin off and part of the rubber roof,” W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds maintenance worker Craig Leao said.

The missing section of rubber roofing measures approximately 100-x-200 feet, meaning about 20,000 square feet of the Expo Building is currently exposed.

“Oh, it’s pretty significant because you can go inside the building and look out,” Leao said.

Crews inspected the damage this morning, including more than 100-feet of missing tin, and determined that there’s no quick fix.

The damage won’t impact this weekend’s festivities, featuring Hot Harley Nights on Friday and Saturday, and Wagon Wheel on Sunday.

“Most of those are actually outdoor events happening on our midway fairgrounds area, so luckily that should not impact those events,” Sioux Empire Fair Director of Marketing & Public Relations Courtney Hokanson said.

There is a deadline in sight with the 82nd annual Sioux Empire Fair set to start on August 5th.

“I’m sure they’re going to assess the damage and decide what the best route is, the timeline for fixing everything. We do use the building for the fair for indoor vendors and then our livestock shows are in there, so it’s a really important building for our fairgrounds so we’re hoping to get it fixed all in time before the fair,” Hokanson said.

After crews shared their findings with the Minnehaha County Commission, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds President Scott Wick tells KELOLAND News that the roof can and will be fixed prior to next month’s fair.