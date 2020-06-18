Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 59 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 78; Active cases at 810

Strong winds contribute to large house fire near Aberdeen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Brown County SD Office of Emergency Management

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews in Aberdeen were called to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Aberdeen Fire Rescue and Aberdeen Rural Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the 2300 block of north Brown County 19 outside of Aberdeen.

On their way to the fire, the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a home on fire. Officials say the fire quickly grew due to high winds and limited water supply.

The Columbia and Groton fire departments also responded.

The home suffered major damage and is uninhabitable. A nearby structure also received damage.

Members of the family were able to safely evacuate the house with no known injuries. Three firefighters received minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities say Red Cross will help the family as needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests