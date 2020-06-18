Strong winds contribute to large house fire near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews in Aberdeen were called to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Aberdeen Fire Rescue and Aberdeen Rural Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the 2300 block of north Brown County 19 outside of Aberdeen.

On their way to the fire, the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a home on fire. Officials say the fire quickly grew due to high winds and limited water supply.

The Columbia and Groton fire departments also responded.

The home suffered major damage and is uninhabitable. A nearby structure also received damage.

Members of the family were able to safely evacuate the house with no known injuries. Three firefighters received minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities say Red Cross will help the family as needed.