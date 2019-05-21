Strong winds causing problems along Lake Poinsett

On the east side of the state, it's the strong winds that are causing problems, especially along Lake Poinsett.

Homeowners spent the past few days protecting their property against the battering waves due to 40-50 mile per hour winds.

We spoke with homeowners about whether their preparations paid off.

Terry Doescher of Arlington says, "the water is really high and it's just knocking the back end of these houses, in between them and flooding out the front of the homes."

The south end of the lake had waves as well, but nothing like the surf pounding the west side of Poinsett.

The water is getting deep over Highway 81 by the lake, but trucks can still make it through.

The speed limit there is five miles per hour.