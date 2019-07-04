Strong winds cause damage in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, I.A. (KELO) — Homeowners in Rock Valley, Iowa are spending their Independence Day cleaning up after severe storms.

It has been a tough week for the Rock Valley community. Earlier this week there was a fire at a complex, now a storm rolled through the community causing a lot of damage.

Strong winds severely damaged one homeowner’s garage. Pieces of that garage have damaged surrounding homes in the neighborhood.

We’re meeting with the Fire Chief and a homeowner coming up tonight on KELOLAND News.

