Strong winds cause damage in Brown County

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds in Brown County last night knocked down trees and power lines all over. The local emergency management office says there have also been reports of structural damage throughout the county.

“We had a little cell move through and it packed a pretty good punch,” Meints said.

Scott Meints with Brown County Emergency Management says the weather turned severe right around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“I believe it was an 81 mph gust which did some damage here in Aberdeen. I know we had one apartment building that sustained some damage. Numerous trees, things like that, trampolines, playground equipment, stuff like that was tossed around pretty good,” Meints said.

On top of the damage in Aberdeen, Meints says power equipment and structures near Groton were also hit.

“Considerable damage to power lines, power poles, structures, stuff like that. Lots of poles down. I know one report there was 14 power line poles down in a row. So it a pretty good number on those,” Meints said.

Luckily no one was hurt. Meints says the storm will get everyone ready for severe weather season.

“We had no injuries. So that’s always good news that people were taking shelter and things like that. It does get them in the mindset now for the rest of the season. I’ll tell you that,” Meints said.

Meints says despite power lines going down there weren’t major power outages. He says crews will be out over the next few days repairing the power poles.