SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days.

It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night; this advisory may be expanded later. And a winter storm watch has been posted south of I-90 for heavy snow chances Friday night and Saturday morning.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live. For Saturday, the European model shows the best chances of 3+” in red. The Canadian model (on the right) is still farther north and includes Sioux Falls in the “plowable” snow. It’s something our meteorologists are watching in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

As of Thursday morning, many highways in the southern part of the state are already said to be slippery due to ice, snow or frost.

8:45 a.m. CT Thursday South Dakota road conditions

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Thursday morning, there were nearly 15 messages about schools being closed or having late starts for students.

Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. If includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.