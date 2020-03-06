Strong winds aid mattress recycling facility fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a fire along Kiwanis Avenue at a mattress recycling business around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said flames were coming through the roof of a single-story commercial steel building. The smoke and flames were being driven by 30 to 50 mph wind gusts, and the incident was immediately upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, surrounding buildings were evacuated. Sioux Falls PD closed down Kiwanis Avenue in both directions due to low visibility at times.

After an hour and a half, crews were able to bring the fire under control.

According to the press release, the fire started in the back half of the building where a worker was disassembling mattresses to be recycled. That half of the warehouse collapsed due to the fire. Authorities say a fireproof wall confined the fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 9 fire trucks, three support vehicles and 39 crew members. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was hurt.