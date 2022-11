RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in western South Dakota have been able to contain more of the Palmer Gulch Fire burning in the Black Hills. As of noon CT on Wednesday, half of the fire is contained.

However, low humidity and strong winds continue to make fire fighting efforts difficult. Light snow is expected in the area after midnight Wednesday night along with colder temperatures.

So far, the fire has burned 87 acres.