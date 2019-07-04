Strong storms move across KELOLAND

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday night into Thursday morning saw another round of severe weather across KELOLAND.

Pictures of a possible tornado were posted on Facebook by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

This evening we responded to a possible tornado report in the south western part of Custer County -which was confirmed. … Posted by Custer County Sheriff on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Deputies say the storm also brought heavy rain, strong winds, and quarter sized hail.

So far, authorities say they have not received any reports of damage due to the tornado.

The National Weather Service is looking into four reports of tornadoes from last night, all of which are in Bennett County.