NEAR BRANDON, S.D — Thursday is the official start of fall, but it already feels like it at a farm near Brandon.



For Linda Schoby, it can be hard to let go of summer.

But the sight of pumpkins, like the ones at Cherry Rock Farms, makes it a little easier to fall into the new season.

“Now we can start to get the house decorated a little bit and buy a few pumpkins and embrace a little more of the fun season,” Customer Linda Schoby said.

Pumpkin season starts a little earlier in KELOLAND than other parts of the country because cold weather sets in sooner.

“Mid-September, people start asking when can we go out into the pumpkin patch and pick pumpkins,” Cherry Rock Farms co-owner Marco Patzer said.

Whether you’re looking for the traditional orange pumpkin, or something a little more unique, there’s a lot to pick from.

“We decided to increase our pumpkin patch just due to the popularity last year. We’ve got a ton of different varieties, a color to suit everyone and we’re just super excited to start this fall season,” Cherry Rock Farms co-owner Laura Patzer said.

There was some concern over this year’s pumpkin crop because of the hot, dry weather, but the owners of Cherry Rock Farms ended up getting a pleasant surprise.

“It turns out this year is probably, I think, the best pumpkin patch we’ve ever had. The pumpkins look phenomenal this year,” Marco Patzer said.

That’s good news for customers like Schoby who are ready to embrace the fall season.

Cherry Rock Farms’ pumpkin patch and corn maze are open Tuesday-Sunday.

On weekends, they’ll also offer hayrides, smores and more.

For hours, click here.