SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few hours, dozens of brightly lit floats will parade through downtown Sioux Falls.

The annual parade of lights draws in tens of thousands of spectators every year as floats travel along Phillips Avenue between 13th and 5th Streets.

There is a lot of coordination between the city and police to make sure everyone stays safe during the festive event.

“The police have a really strong presences during the parade so they’ll kick things off with the color guard, so that’s always fun to see. But at every intersection there’s a police presence as well, so in terms of security its been pretty well covered we’re going into it eyes wide open with the Sioux Falls police on the same page.”

The parade route along Phillips Avenue from 14th to 5th Streets will be closed at 6:45 PM.

Any vehicles left on the route are subject to towing.

The parade starts at 7:30.