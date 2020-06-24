Strong odor leads Sioux Falls police to missing woman’s car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police provided more information about the discovery of Angela Armstrong’s vehicle at the briefing on Wednesday.

Armstrong hasn’t been seen since June 3; police found her Chevy Traverse in a garage on South Beal Avenue on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the call for a strong “unusual” odor came in around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. When police responded, they found the vehicle and an unidentified body in a garage at an apartment complex.

The garage did not belong to Armstrong; police say there isn’t any indication as to why Armstrong’s vehicle was at the apartment complex. However, Clemens says she did live in the area.

Clemens says an autopsy and toxicology report is being done on the body. He says although there are social media posts saying Armstrong has been found, police aren’t speculating. However, he says the height and weight of Armstrong and the found body do “match up.”

This is a developing story; look for updates here as new information is confirmed.