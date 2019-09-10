String of burglaries in Moody County

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Moody County have a message for you — lock things up.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve had a string of burglaries lately both in Moody County and in surrounding areas. On social media, authorities say most of the things that have been taken are small, battery-operated power tools like drills and saws.

But thieves have also gotten away with bigger items such as a chainsaw and a four wheeler.

Now, the sheriff’s office is reminding everyone to lock up any place thieves could get into, whether it’s your house, tool shed, garage or car.

They say the burglaries have happened in both rural areas and in town.

And if you have any information on who could be behind the thefts contact authorities.