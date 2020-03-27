Stretching the limits of fitness at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Local instructor Kendra Brouwer has been doing yoga for the better part of 13 years. With the pandemic urging us to stay home-bound she’s finding new ways to adjust.

Shifting her classroom to chat room wasn’t an easy stretch.

“It takes a little bit to get used to, but once you do it one time it makes a little more sense,” Brouwer said.

Up until a couple of weeks ago she hosted classes in her Kosha Yoga School. She now uses ‘Zoom’ in response to COVID-19. She says that just because we have to be isolated doesn’t mean we have to stay still.

“It’s really important to get your body moving; it’s good for you lymphatic system which is where your immune system is,” Brouwer said.

She’s joined by regular members of her class like Carol Van Winkle, who are also adjusting.

“It’s nice. You don’t have to go outside. You don’t have to rush to get down to the studio, so, no it’s awesome,” Kosha Student Carol Van Winkle said.

While home can be a potentially distracting space, Brouwer says it could be a benefit to newcomers.

“Maybe being able to come to practice from the comfort of their own home… has been good for people, plus they’re looking for something to do and need a little bit of that outlet,” Brouwer said.

“I pretty well keep focused at home but I do miss the socialization of being with the people at the studio,” Van Winkle said.

The group also takes time before and after the sessions to chat and check-in on each other’s well being.

“They’re the faces of those people you haven’t seen in a couple of weeks, and we miss each other,” Brouwer said.

With every class, they don’t feel so far out of reach

“It keeps me moving, it keeps – you know – everything active… which is good because I’m old,” Van Winkle said

You can visit Kosha Yoga School’s website to find a list of classes and scheduling.