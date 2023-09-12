RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Street sweepers do their best to keep our city roads clean.

This slow, yet efficient, process is done daily to pick up any type of debris. From dirt, mud, leaves or loose garbage, these vehicles pick it all up.

“It varies from year to year, probably averages to about 22 tons. This year is probably a bit more with all of the gully washers, alleys washing out and yards washing out,” Street Maintenance Supervisor Jeremy Cahill said.

From the outside, these trucks look simple, but underneath, the process has many layers.

“You have the water on to help clean. You have a broom underneath and the broom on the side near the gutter that pushes it all into the vacuum, and pretty much picks it all up,” Level 3 Street Department Operator Dan McGuire said.

Cleaning up these streets is no fast task, as these vehicles only travel about four to five miles per hour cleaning up each curb. And you have to maneuver these things very closely as you don’t want to go over. The whole process of pushing debris in, spraying the water and cleaning it up makes sure these streets are all cleaned up and safe for all to drive on.

While these trucks clean the neighborhoods during the day, at night, they tackle the busiest roads.

“The mains throughout, where it’s too dangerous for us to sweep during the day. When you start talking, with some of the intersections at 20,000 to 30,000 cars a day going through them, it’s a lot more optimal to do them at night. Safer for our employees and safer for the public of Rapid City,” Cahill said.

“It’s just trying to keep the streets clean and it’s hard but we do what we can,” McGuire said.

The best way for the community to help out these city drivers is to haul your own leaves as they fall this season.

The street team works in all neighborhoods and even responds to calls for streets in need each day.