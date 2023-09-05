RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City has been using a Pothole Hotline for several years and has expanded to other street safety issues.

Street safety will always be an important issue and thanks to the pothole hotline available to the public, much needed fixes have been updated.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve really reached out to the community, to really promote that they can be the eyes and ears for the city. If they see something, say something, whether it’s a pothole, whether it’s a traffic sign that maybe got knocked over, a street light that’s malfunctioning. Really when you boil it all down, it’s a safety issue,” City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said.

The city has two vehicles dedicated to fixing these street issues.

“Well I think that it’s good that they dedicate something to it like that. I’m sure it speeds it up, you know, rather than just call it in and wait in line so to speak,” local Daniel Egger said.

Having access to things like the pothole hotline has provided a lot of comfort for those who live in town. Knowing that the potholes, street signs and street lights are going to get fixed, to make sure that the roads are safer.

Each year Rapid City fills between 3,000 – 4,000 potholes.

“Yeah that is pretty good. I mean some of them get pretty big and can ruin your tires on your car and things like that, so it’s good that they keep up with it,” Egger said.

“Earlier this year we started the report a problem online feature, where they can go online to our city’s website. There they can provide a location and brief description of the issue, and any other particular items they have encountered. So it’s been a great feature, there’s been a great response to it,” Shoemaker said.

As the summer turns to fall, the city encourages the public to continue reporting safety issues for them to fix.

If you would like to report a concern in your neighborhood when it comes to the streets you can find that here.