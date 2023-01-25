SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a snowy winter so far, and more snow is coming.

“Since we received that snow just right after the first of year, we’re still picking up that snow from our emergency routes,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager with the City of Sioux Falls. “That’s our big concentration. We’re hoping to be done with most of those emergency routes this week.”

Hansen says they’ll be ready for this upcoming round.

“Our crews are going to be working 12-hour shifts through this Sunday,” Hansen said. “So we’ll have crews here, be prepared, just like the last snow we had last week.”

Some Sioux Falls streets have become skinnier in recent weeks as all the snow piles up with no place to go.

“We get calls about three, four foot from the curb,” Hansen said. “That’s going to naturally happen when we don’t get any melting, and we try to push it back as much as we can, but it is problematic.”

If you’re tired of all the snow, you’re certainly not alone; city crews are, too. But, Hansen says, they press on.

“I’m not going to lie, yes, they are tired,” Hansen said. “But they keep coming in and keep doing the job.”