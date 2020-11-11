Street department prepares for first test of winter season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow plows were out on the streets of Sioux Falls in October, but the street department expects Tuesday’s snowfall to provide the first true test of the season.

Sioux Falls is getting another blast of winter weather.

“This is going to be the true test. They’re talking somewhere between 3-5 inches of snow, so we’ll get a little better taste of how it’s all going to go,” Street Supervisor Charlie Putzier said.

As the snow begins to fall, crews are preparing a salt mixture, and for good reason, as plows will be out in full force.

“We’re full-staffed today. They all come in at 6:30. God only knows how long we’ll be here tonight, and then depending on what the weather does, we will be fully-staffed starting again at midnight,” Putzier said.

Finding staff to fill the 12-16 hour shifts has been a challenge within itself.

“We are short-staffed. We have some that are out ill, but we do have the option, we have other departments we call on, like parks or the rest of public works will come down and assist if needed,” Putzier said.

As for the salt mixture…

“Our mixture is calcium chloride mixed with road salt,” Putzier said.

That’s ten gallons of calcium chloride for every ton of salt.

“They’ll mix all day and most of the night. We have 3,500 tons on hand that’s mixed and then they will continue to mix through the night,” Putzier said.

Loaded with salt, the trucks hit the streets early in an effort to stay ahead of the storm.

“Really our goal here is to get a base down so the ice doesn’t stick to the pavement,” Putzier said.

Putzier also reminds drivers to give the plow some space.

“We could have anywhere from 50 to 200 pieces of equipment out on the street, depending on what we end up doing here, so that’s a lot of equipment to watch out for,” Putzier said.

The street department prefers to make the decision to send out plows 24 hours in advance, allowing them time to organize staff and equipment.