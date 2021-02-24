Street crews working to fill potholes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve found yourself dodging more potholes on the way to work this week, it’s not your imagination.

Sioux Falls street crews have been busy patching more potholes formed in the warm weather. The city says, if you’ve reported a troublesome pothole in your neighborhood, or on your commute, just be patient for a crew to arrive.

“We know they’re out there, we will be visiting these potholes often through the season, we will definitely be putting more of a hard fix on them come summertime when the asphalt plants are up and running,” Street Maintenance Supervisor Chad Sundvold said.

The city has six crews filling potholes throughout the day. We will find out what you can do to help make their job easier and safer, tonight on KELOLAND News.