Street crews preparing for winter storm

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Crews will be busy this weekend tackling the winter storm in Sioux Falls.

Sand trucks aren’t the only things taking on a heavy load this weekend. Sioux Falls street crews will be putting in many hours in the coming snow.

“We’ll be running 24 hours a day,” Lead Equipment Operator Troy Balk said.

They’ll start early Friday morning by sanding and salting emergency and secondary snow routes.

“Then once the snow starts falling, we get a little bit of accumulation, we’ll send our motor graters out to actually start plowing that snow,” Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

“We actually have… 53 sanders, and we usually have about 40 of them on the road, and we have 38 to 40 blades that are on the road as well,” Balk said.

The majority of the snow plans to come down all day Friday.

“If there is enough snow to call a snow alert, we’ll call a snow alert, Once that snow is done we’ll start moving into the residential areas,” Hansen said.

Hansen said they might not be able to get those areas until late Saturday afternoon as the forecast calls for harsh winds blowing snow around for most of the day.

“That causes some trouble too because even though it may stop snowing, we may have to stay on those emergency routes to keep that drifting snow clear off those roads,” Hansen said.

“Basically, we just stick to our routes and keep the drifts back until the wind dies down… so that traffic can continue,” Balk said.

If you do find yourself braving this weather in your car, always make sure to steer clear of crews and give them room to make the streets safe.

“Just make sure you give them their space. We always say about four car lengths – it’s about 70 feet. Give them the space to get their work done,” Hansen said.

“Just stay back from the plows and be careful,” Balk said.

If you would like the city to send you reminders when there’s a snow alert, text ‘SNOWALERT’ to 888-777.

