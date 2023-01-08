SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th.

Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized.

The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support.

Boss Pizza provided pizza, chicken and lots of sweets.

Pastor Erica Varcoe says members of her church wanted to show appreciation for all their hard work.

“It’s easy to forget the people behind the plows, it’s easy to forget the families that are home without their husbands or wives that are out driving and I thought what better way to be the church for them and with them to set their table with a hot hearty meal,” Varcoe said.

The lunch was held at the city street department.