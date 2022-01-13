Street crews gear up for upcoming snowstorm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ city street crews are gearing up for this next blast of winter weather. They’ve already started treating some streets, but the snow might not be their biggest challenge.

“We are making sure all the tires are totally up where they need to be,” service worker Bob Dafoe said.

Bob Dafoe, who has worked for the city for almost 33 years, says it’s important to get the trucks and plows ready now.

“That way when we get out in the middle of the storm they don’t have break downs out in the middle there and have to come back and then they can’t get their job done,” Dafoe said.

Judging by the forecast, this winter blast shouldn’t be too hard on the equipment.

“Typically I would say yes, those 4 to 5 inches even 6 inchers is an easy push throughout the city,” street manager Dustin Hansen said.

Hansen said crews started treating some city streets as early yesterday with a special mixture.

“We do what we call anti-icing that should help with the snow sticking to the streets and give us a little bit of time,” Dustin said.

The first crews will report at 4 am and then they’ll start rotating schedules throughout the day, but only one problem, they may not have enough workers to fill those rotations.

“Just like everyone else in the city, we are short on labor and most of it is because of COVID, we pull from other departments and divisions within the city, even the firefighters are trying to help us out; everyone is kind of hurting with COVID kind of peaking this month,” Hansen said.

Regardless of the numbers, Dafoe is confident the streets will get cleared one way or another.

“If people just drive safely, when we have these snow storms we will get out there and get it cleaned up so they can go back to doing their normal stuff day to day,” Dafoe said.

Hansen said he thinks crews will be pushing snow all through the weekend.