On these bitter cold nights, it can be down right dangerous to be outside, especially for the homeless.

As you’re about to see it doesn’t take a lot of money to help someone in need, sometimes it just takes a heart of gold.

It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but on the inside….well it’s not paradise either. But to Joey Clark, his bus named ‘Street Corner Revival’ is worth more than its weight on wheels.

He paid $1 for it, got it running and was going to fix it up for camping, but then one day, while driving around downtown Sioux Falls, he had a change of heart.

“I seen that there was a need, there’s a lot of people walking around and it’s getting colder and stuff like that. A lot of the people that I see didn’t have coats didn’t have jackets didn’t have anything but it’s cold out, you know, there’s got to be a deal for this,” Clark said.

Clark, who is a school janitor by day and bus driver by night, offers people, who are down on their luck, a lift out of the cold and in the process maybe lift their hopes with a cup of coffee, coco or conversation.

“I consider it ‘a prayer, a hug and a friend,’ because at that point in time there was a lot of a spiritual needs that people needed who were down and out, people were getting into the bus and right away they’re opening themselves up to me, you know, well if I can help you pray about the situation, then we can address that you know, because there’s no higher power than the Lord that’s gonna, that’s gonna answer that calling, a bus rides just going to give you hope,” Clark said.

Not everyone needs the help, but he’s willing to help anyone and has them sign their names on the inside of the bus, so he can remember their names.

“I don’t judge anyone for anything or anything that they’re doing, you know, I just want to help everyone and everybody whether you’re, you know, gay, straight, black, brown, white whatever that whatever the issue may be I’ll help the governor, I’ll help the janitor; I don’t care you know, so I will do that for everyone and everybody,” Clark said.

Clark pays for the gas and refreshments out of his own pocket and asks for nothing in return.

If you’d like to learn more about Street Corner Revival, click here.