Street closures Sunday for Sioux Falls Marathon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Attention Sioux Falls drivers, many streets will be impacted by the Sioux Falls Marathon on Sunday morning.

Thirteen streets will be closed for the Sioux Falls Marathon, which starts and ends at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The marathon race begins at 6:30 a.m., followed by the half marathon and 10K at 7 .m. and 5k at 10:15 a.m.

The street closures and times are:

North Western Avenue (Russell to Madison) 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Western Avenue (Madison to Burnside) 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Madison Street (Lyndale to Menlo) 6 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Menlo Avenue (Brookings to 4th Street) 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

4th Street (Menlo to Duluth) 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Duluth Avenue (4th Street to 9th Street) 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Main Avenue (9th Street to 5th Street) 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Dakota Avenue (9th Street to 5th Street) 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

9th Street (Duluth to Phillips) 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

8th Street (Minnesot to Reid) 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

6th Street (Minnesota to Weber) 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Phillips Avenue (9th Street to Falls Park Drive) 6:30 to 9 a.m.

Phillips Avenue (11th Street to 13th Street) 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

13th Street (Phillips to Dakota) 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Dakota Avenue (13th Street to 9th Street) 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Marathon, visit the race’s website.