Closures begin Monday as City of Sioux Falls starts street construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several streets will be closing Monday, April 5, as the City of Sioux Falls begins their 2021 street construction projects.

69th Street and Sycamore Avenue

South Sycamore Avenue from 65th Street to just south of 69th Street will be closed from Bahnson Avenue to just east of Sycamore Avenue beginning on April 5. Crews will be reconstructing the intersection of 69th Street and Sycamore Avenue. Motorists are asked to utilize Southeastern Avenue, Veterans Parkway, and 57th Street instead.

The work is expected to conclude in late fall of 2021.

49th Street between Arway Drive and Carnegie Circle

The center lane of 49th Street between Arway Drive and Carnegie Circle will be closed Monday, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction. Work on this street is expected to be completed mid-August as crews install new watermain valves.

Marion Road

Also beginning Monday, South Marion Road will be closed from 53rd Street to 57th Street as crews work on street and utility improvements. The work is expected to be completed by mid to late June.

54th Street North: Northview Avenue to Westport Avenue

Crews will resume work for the Roadway and Utility Improvements Project on 54th Street North from Northview Avenue to Westport Avenue. 54th street between Northview Avenue to Westport Avenue will be closed while the Northview Avenue intersection with Westport Avenue will remain open.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of June.

22nd Street

The westbound lane of West 22nd Street between Menlo Avenue and Grange Avenue will close Monday as crews perform concrete pavement repairs. Westbound traffic will move to the center turn lane. The work is expected to take one week to complete.

Bike Trail Closure – Falls Park

Beginning on Tuesday, April 6, the bike trail east of the Big Sioux River will close between Sixth Street and Falls Park Drive as crews reconstruct the bike trail. Signs will take bike path users on a detour along Sixth Street and Phillips Avenue.

Work is expected to finish by late June.

All motorists are urged to use caution and reduce speed of travel while near the areas of construction.