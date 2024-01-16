SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — ‘Help Control The Pet Population’ it’s a phrase you hear daily on the game show ‘The Price is Right.’

A program called TNR that stands for trap, neuter, and return aims to do just that, specifically with feral or stray cats.

KELOLAND NEWS looked at the growing problem of stray cats in Sioux Falls and how one local TNR organization is trying to help manage the population.

This is a real treat….especially if you like cats.

Heather Swanson turned one of her barns near Canton into a cat sanctuary.

She’s been rescuing cats for eights years.

“This is a personal project of mine, because with rescue there’s so much fallout, there’s cats you’re going to take in that aren’t adoptable, where do they go, I won’t just release them outside,” Swanson said.

So she’s built them their own place with all the cat creature comforts.

But Swanson is on another mission now with the Sioux Empire TNR Coalition to trap, neuter, and return wild cats back to where they were found.

The goal is simple.

“To reduce feral cat numbers, to just control the population,” Swanson said. “You have them out there breeding uncontrollably.”

“It’s bigger than you think,” Mat Tougas said.

Mat Tougas started the Sioux Empire TNR Coalition a year and a half ago, because he recognized there’s a problem with feral cats.

“We don’t know exactly what’s out there, but I can tell you from experience if you put a trap downtown Sioux Falls, you’re going to catch cats,” Tougas said.

Feral cats can’t be socialized.

They shun most human interaction, and do not fare well in confinement.

But the Sioux Empire TNR organization wants to try and reduce the number of feral cats or at least manage that number so it doesn’t continue to grow.

“We did get some numbers from the new head of the Humane Society and it was upwards of about 3,500 stray cats last year in Sioux Falls,” Swanson said.

But to control the feral cat population, they need the law amended in Sioux Falls, because right now TNR is illegal in the city.

Don: So once you release them you could be fined?

Mat: Exactly

While the TNR program is showing signs of success across the country, it’s running into some resistance in Sioux Falls.

“I don’t know if there’s necessarily any resistance we’ve met with the group and Animal Control has met with the group there will be more meetings in the future and there’ll probably be some more meetings or at least presented to city council at some point and time so right now there’s this idea and there’s not a whole lot of details that have been flushed out with that,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered, like liability.

“If somebody is working the trap and that animal has rabies or hasn’t had a rabies shot and somebody is bitten where does the liability fall, who is going to cover the medical expenses for that exposure,” Clemens said.

Ultimately it’ll be up to the city council to amend the ordinance. Councilor Rick Mekouris has worked with the group and says the program has some merit.

“On the surface it’s a great idea but it gets down to we’ve got Animal Control involved and we got legal issues of liability involved once we touch something the city will potentially take on liability we have to understand where all of that is,” Mekouris said.

So the city council is now working with the city attorney to try and get answers to those questions.

“To try and understand if they were to make a change to some of our ordinances what would they recommend we’ll look at that and then we’ll decided if there’s anything we want to take it a step further,” Mekouris said.

Tougas has been to city council meetings before pleading his case to get the law amended. He says he won’t stop.

“I’m just going to make city council aware what our landscape is as far as animal welfare goes in Sioux Falls, I think once we open the eyes and show city council what it really looks like how many phone calls we get on a daily basis about this stuff it might inspire some action,” Tougas said.

“We are just asking for the legal ability to go in with our funds, when we get a call of a cat under a deck or whatever and fix that cat and then put that cat back, we don’t want the city to pay for it, but yet they are balking,” Swanson said.

If they can’t get the law amended, they say they’ll continue on with TNR trap, neuter, and return program in other towns where it’s not illegal.

“So if you can control the growth you can stabilize the population just like we have deer hunting, pheasant hunting, or anything else,” Swanson said.

Mekouris says he thinks the city will be taking up the matter within the next 30 days.