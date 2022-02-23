SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two elderly hunters stranded for four hours in bitter cold are expected to survive after being rescued by Pennington County emergency personnel on Tuesday (Feb. 22) night, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

The Sioux Falls men, 80 and 74, had hypothermia and frostbite and were transported to a local hospital, according to the news release.

The men were hunting in the Black Hills when their 1968 Ford truck got stuck in six to eight inches of snow on Six Mile Road. They requested help at 4 p.m.

Courtesy Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

A sheriff’s deputy also got stuck in an attempt to reach the stranded hunters. A deputy followed the hunters’ vehicle tracks on foot and reached them at 8 p.m.

A SHERP and snow cat were needed to remove and transport the hunters. Temperatures had dropped to 22 degrees below Fahrenheit, that night, according to the news release.