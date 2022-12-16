PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.

One man had left earlier this week and was not heard from since. He became stuck near the Wyoming and South Dakota State line.

He managed to stay warm in his car until he ran out of fuel Wednesday morning. Due to poor signal he finally was able to send a text before his phone died. Authorities then received a notification yesterday around 3 pm.

The man was found by Pennington County Search and Rescue around 8 p.m. last night.

After an extraction by snowcat, he was transferred for further medical attention at the hospital.