SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls writer and broadcaster left on a trip to Mount Rushmore, not as a tourist, but as a storyteller. Jeff Gould will perform a one-man show at the Shrine of Democracy Thursday titled “America’s Story.” Mount Rushmore is only the first stop of an ambitious tour of the country.

Many people know Jeff Gould as the creator of the holiday program A Prairie Christmas. Gould’s latest project is a kind of refresher course on what makes America the country it is today.

Jeff Gould says our politically-charged times of today have drowned-out what’s good about our country.

“You listen to people and all they are doing is complaining about things and as a parent, you would never just complain about your children, you’d also say what they’re good at,” Gould said.

Gould highlights what we’re good at in his presentation called “America’s Story.”

“It’s me describing to you what you’ve inherited. And it’s not money and stuff. As Americans, you have inherited sacrifice, you have inherited fairness, you have inherited equality, you have inherited providence,” Gould said.

“Jeff is America’s storyteller,” Bob Uecker said.

Producer Bob Uecker challenged Gould to write such a story.

“We were sitting around at a meeting and I said Jeff, I’m going to bring a challenge to you. I need you to write another story and it didn’t take much longer and Jeff comes back with me and says I’ve got a script, read this. And I was blown away,” Uecker said.

There’s also a video in the works that will be shown online and available to schools.

“It’s just good to get back to the story of America. How it started and how it began. Who are the grandfathers of this country and tell their story,” Cmac Productions owner Collin McKenzie said.

Gould wants to take “America’s Story” on the road beyond South Dakota. He plans to visit all 50 states ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

“It’s a story within a story because part of it is one person’s story of journeying across America, hearing other people’s stories about their American story. It’s all-encompassing in America’s story,” Gould said.

Sharing stories about a shared of where we’ve come from, and where we as a nation are headed.

“It’s not about history. It’s about you and what you can do to be part of history,” Gould said.

Gould’s performance will be Thursday at 3 and 5 p.m. Mountain Time in the Mount Rushmore amphitheater.

Gould is also working on bringing his “America’s Story” program to the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup in September. A trip to North Dakota is also in the works.