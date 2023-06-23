RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A family park in Rapid City will be hosting an Adult Fun Night, on June 24th.

Storybook Island is holding the event for adults 21 and older.

“So it’s just a big fun party, but it’s also a fundraiser for the park for our Winnie The Pooh Save the 100 Acre Wood, ” Executive Director Jackie Laws said.

This event will have food trucks, drink vendors, a silent auction and even a free corn hole tournament. All in the hopes to bring in the upgraded structure.

“If your children are older, your grandchildren are older, you never had kids but you loved Storybook Island from when you were a child. It’s basically just your chance to come in with friends or your significant other. See the park and all the changes that we’ve made over the past two years and bring back those memories to keep the park here for another 64 years!” Laws said.

An anonymous donor will be matching the funds raised up to $100,000.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door.