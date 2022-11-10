SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ice and snowy weather has caused power outages across South Dakota.

At 7 a.m. power outage map shows 1,999 customers have power outages in the state. Faulk County had a reported 874 customers impacted.

By 8:30 a.m. the outages had dropped to 151. Brown County had 106.

At 7 a.m., Brown had a reported 256, Spink had 140, Hyde had 84 and Hughes had 414.

Ice and snow are impacting the state.

There is a blizzard warning in effect for the Mobridge area. Some areas of the state could get eight inches or more of snow, KELOAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens reported.

Ice has also caused slippery roads and other issues in the Aberdeen area and others.

Aberdeen had freezing rain all night and “Multiple large tree limbs in the Aberdeen area,” Karstens reported.

The wintery weather has also caused multiple schools to close or have late starts.