Heat and humidity continues to rule over KELOLAND today, with above average temperatures in the 80s and 90s. It is also quite humid, especially in northern South Dakota, where dew points are in the 70s – meaning it is muggy.

That sets the stage for thunderstorms tonight. Severe storms are most likely in North Dakota and central South Dakota, where watches are already posted.

Otherwise, thunderstorms will spread across KELOLAND overnight. Sioux Falls will probably get thunderstorms after midnight, but there is only a slight chance of severe storms. Otherwise we’ll have lows in the 60s as a cold front comes through, switching winds to the northwest.

Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will probably have some lingering showers tomorrow morning. Otherwise, skies should be mostly sunny across KELOLAND during the afternoon. It will be cooler and less humid as well, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, dry, less windy, and even cooler. Highs will be below-average, in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

It will remain mostly sunny for the beginning of next week, as temperatures heat back above normal by midweek. Rainfall chances will be low – at best.

We’ll continue to have average- or above-average temperatures for the end of next week through the 4th of July weekend.