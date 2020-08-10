Storms rake eastern Nebraska, western Iowa with high winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A line of thunderstorms Monday morning sent high winds, along with some rain and hail, over eastern Nebraska and into Iowa, knocking down tree limbs and causing power outages.

The storms raced over parts of eastern Nebraska before 9 a.m. Monday, bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Omaha Public Power District reported more than 55,500 customers without power in Omaha and surrounding communities.

By 10 a.m., the storms had moved into western Iowa and later into central Iowa, including Des Moines and Ames, where straight-line gusts of up to 80 mph set off a number of tornado sirens.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.