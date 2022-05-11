SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong storms are starting to make an impact in southeastern KELOLAND.

A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

Powerlines have been reported down south of Tea.

The Lincoln County Emergency Manager says the fire department was called out south of Tea for downed powerlines. He asks people to avoid the intersection of 469th and 274th Street, if possible, as crews clear the damage.

Southeastern Electric Cooperative says 1,236 consumers are without power at 4:45 p.m. and 841 are located in Lincoln County. That number updated to 611 a few minutes later.

In Minnehaha County, Sioux Valley Energy is reporting 1,670 people are without power.

You can track rural power outages online at the South Dakota Rural Electric Association website.