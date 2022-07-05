SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Hundreds are without power in central South Dakota.

And as of 2:57 p.m. no travel was recommended in the city of Huron because of downed trees and power lines, according to the Huron Fire Department. Storm sirens were sounded in Huron roughly an hour ago.

NorthWestern Energy is reporting multiple power outages in Harrold, Highmore, Miller and Wolsey. In Harrold, NorthWestern is reporting 411 customers are without power, while 238 are impacted in Highmore.

A tornado warning was issued with severe thunderstorm warning in Hand County around 1 p.m.

The Hand County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1:45 p.m. that areas of the county were still experiencing 60 mph winds after the main storm had passed through the county.

The office said there were trees down and semi-trailer trucks overturned on roadways.

KELOLAND’s Brian Karstens says he expects the storm to start hitting parts of Minnehaha County by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Karstens expects 70 mph wind gusts with possibly higher speeds.

Reports of large hail have also come with this storm.

Baseball-sized and even larger hail was reported in Dewey County, the sheriff’s office said.

Vehicles, windows on residences, siding and roofs were damaged by the large hail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Storm warning sirens have been sounded in Huron in Beadle County, the Huron Fire Department said on Facebook.

A Huron resident said at about 2:22 p.m. that the sirens were still sounding.

