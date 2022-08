MURDO, SD (KELO) –A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western South Dakota.

West Central Electric Cooperative posted Friday night that their crews were working on multiple outages near Draper, Vivian, Presho and south of Reliance.

They’ve received reports of at least 15 power poles down and they expected to find more storm damage.

They’re reminding everyone to stay away from downed power lines.