SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A line of powerful thunderstorms moved through southeastern South Dakota early Monday morning, but we’re not in the clear quite yet.

Our meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center are tracking more storm chances, including possible tornadoes throughout Memorial Day.

The severe weather will continue throughout the day across the eastern part of the state. A moderate risk of severe weather covers much of the northeast, including Brookings and Watertown. Tornadoes are expected today with the strongest storms.

UPDATED 3 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued several tornado warnings and watches for parts of eastern KELOLAND this morning as a storm system sweeps through the region.

There were several reports of people hearing the tornado siren go off in parts of Sioux Falls around 2 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings include the possibility of wind gusts of 70 mph and hail.

Sioux Falls emergency manager Regan Smith said that no unnecessary travel was advised in the city of Sioux Falls because there are multiple trees, branches and power lines down.

Storm damage near Doddler Drive and Melanie Lane in east Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News photo



Smith said that earlier this morning rain flooded some street intersections.

So far, the storm damage does not appear to be as extensive as the damage from May 12, Smith said.

The warnings have included areas near Sioux Falls as well as parts of southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.