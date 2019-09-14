Storm leaves Handy Man Home Remodeling Center in need of remodel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A business that’s been a fixture in Sioux Falls for seven decades was devastated by Tuesday night’s storm.

Things look pretty normal out front of the Handy Man Home Remodeling Store on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The owner was monitoring Tuesday night’s storm from home, just like most people.



“(I) Saw it was all on 41st Street; thought we must be okay,” Owner Joe Swenson said.



The store manager found out when he got in the next morning, it wasn’t okay.



“I was expecting a couple of broken windows and that kind of stuff. But when we walked in the store and the roof was caved in; the big concrete sign was lying inside our showroom and water everywhere. It was a mess!” Store Manager Brian Bolcerek said.



“I was on my way into town and they said, ‘Joe the store is destroyed!'” Swenson said.



The roof was ripped right off in some places and caved in in others. The National Weather Service told Swenson it wasn’t from a tornado, but rather straight line winds.

They’ve spent the last couple of days cleaning up.



“You need a roofer; you need a mason; you need an engineer; you need a contracting company. Electricians came and made the place safe,” Swenson said.



Swenson tells us fixing things up will be a little like history repeating itself.



“We put this store together in 1994. My brothers and I worked here all summer long and tore out all the old stuff and built the store the way it is now. It’s kind of a rehash! 25 years later we get to rehash the same thing, but we get to improve some things too,” Swenson said.



And he says he’s been overwhelmed by offers to help him get the store back open.



“It’s a humbling thing just to have people just help and dig in; what can I do? It’s South Dakota,” Swenson said.



He expects it will take a couple of months to get this location back open.

In the meantime, the business will operate out of its original location at 18th and Cliff, starting next week.