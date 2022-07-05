SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wind from a powerful storm is hitting Sioux Falls and other parts of eastern South Dakota.

The storm is bringing hail and high winds with it.

“(…there’s a long way to go here,” KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said at about 3:49 p.m. of the storm passing through the state.

While the main parts of the storm have brought high winds and hail, the wind isn’t quitting after the main part passes through.

KELOLAND Meteorologists Jay Trobec and Brian Karstens say the storm has high winds, possibly as high as 80 mph or more. Karstens said “good old fashioned wind” is following the highest wind.

Trobec and Karstens pointed out that high wind reports continued near Hartford, Montrose and Humboldt as of 3:50 p.m.

Wind speeds of 70 to 80 mph reported near Montrose and Humboldt as of 3:45 p.m.

Rutt said an 83 mph reading was about 800 feet above the ground.

Rutt said he is seeing some “incredible” wind speeds. The highest speed as of 3:45 p.m. was 96 mph at the Huron airport.

A tornado warning had been issued for northwestern Minnehaha County as of 3:09 p.m. The warning expired as of 3:45 p.m.

As of 3:39 p.m. the sky had turned dark as the storm hit downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND Meteorologists said the storm should be in Sioux Falls for about another half hour or so.

The storm started moving through Sioux falls at around 3:30 p.m.

The southwestern side of Sioux Falls was getting the wind as of 3:32 p.m., KELOLAND Meteorologists said. The west side had reported winds of at least 60 p.m.

The wind had hit 41st street and was headed to the central part of the city including downtown as of 3:35 p.m., KELOLAND Meteorologists said. Heavy rain was falling in 41st Street as of 3:36 p.m.

Meteorologist Adam Rutt said at 3:29 p.m. that the Beresford area had about 29 minutes before the storm reached the area.

Brian Kruse of Canistota in McCook County said sirens were sounded the city. Kruse said the city is experience high winds and small hail just after 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued at 3:25 p.m. severe thunderstorm for the area until 4:15 p.m.

The main storm system was moving off to the east into northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota as of 3:50 p.m. but winds would continue for a time in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha and Lincoln County.