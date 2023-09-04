RAPID CITY AREA, S.D. (KELO) — A tornado or straight lines hit the Country Road/Elk Vale area late Monday afternoon, September 4th.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported houses have been damaged. Only minor injuries have been reported so far.

At of 7:30 p.m. (MDT) Monday, Country Road is reopened. Multiple power lines were previously down in the area of because of the storm. Bennett Road south of Country Road remains closed as crews continue their work on the power lines.

A mile-long section of Elk Vale Road from Country Road north is closed as crews repair the power grid.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information is available.