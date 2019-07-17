Storm damages buildings near Wakonda

WAKONDA, S.D. (KELO) — It was a long night of severe weather across South Dakota.

Several areas were under severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings overnight and early Wednesday morning. The damage was widespread from south-central South Dakota to southeastern South Dakota.

Jerry Loen sent photos of the damage near Wakonda where a tornado warning was issued around 6:45 a.m. You can see photos of the damage below.

