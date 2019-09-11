Storm damage shuts down several roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This storm also shut down several roads… crews started putting up barricades early Wednesday morning.
Many of them are still in place.
City officials are warning drivers not to go around them, unless they want a ticket.
