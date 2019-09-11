Breaking News
Highway 11 closed south of Brandon due to flooding
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Dakota State University Manitou Group - Madison, SD Renner American Legion

Storm damage shuts down several roads in Sioux Falls

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This storm also shut down several roads… crews started putting up barricades early Wednesday morning.

Many of them are still in place.

City officials are warning drivers not to go around them, unless they want a ticket.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss