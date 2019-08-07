Storm damage in central South Dakota

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — It was a night of severe weather in central KELOLAND.
Storms brought heavy winds and some large hailstones to areas along the Missouri River Tuesday night.
There’s multiple reports of downed power lines and damage to buildings in Burke. The KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Center recorded a wind gust of 100 mph.
According to the Rosebud Electric Cooperative, areas of Gregory County are without power. Consumers from Burke to the Lucas area will be without power for most of the day if not longer. Crews will be out inspecting power lines.
In Burke, the city said the Burke Civic Center, high school, gym and lumber yard saw major damage. KELOLAND News has reached out to officials in Burke and Gregory County for more details.
Another place that got hit is the Lower Brule area. A viewer sent us this picture of some hail they got. Some of the stones were bigger than a golf ball.
There were also reports of baseball-sized hail in Lyman County.
A viewer near Gettysburg sent in video of a hail storm. The hail mixed with high winds shredded leaves from trees.
