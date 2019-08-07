Storm damage in central South Dakota

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — It was a night of severe weather in central KELOLAND.

Storms brought heavy winds and some large hailstones to areas along the Missouri River Tuesday night.

There’s multiple reports of downed power lines and damage to buildings in Burke. The KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Center recorded a wind gust of 100 mph.

A swath of violent winds and hail struck parts of central KELOLAND last night. The high school building in town took a significant hit as VIPIR showed 100mph winds in the Burke area around 10:30pm. https://t.co/P7FRQZdUsF #kelowx pic.twitter.com/gEiHQj3dgo — Brian Karstens (@BKarstensWx) August 7, 2019

According to the Rosebud Electric Cooperative, areas of Gregory County are without power. Consumers from Burke to the Lucas area will be without power for most of the day if not longer. Crews will be out inspecting power lines.

In Burke, the city said the Burke Civic Center, high school, gym and lumber yard saw major damage. KELOLAND News has reached out to officials in Burke and Gregory County for more details.

Another place that got hit is the Lower Brule area. A viewer sent us this picture of some hail they got. Some of the stones were bigger than a golf ball.

There were also reports of baseball-sized hail in Lyman County.

A viewer near Gettysburg sent in video of a hail storm. The hail mixed with high winds shredded leaves from trees.

Crazy hail video from Jana Kenzy in Gettysburg. #sdwx #southdakota #hail Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

You can see photos the storm in the gallery below.

Baseball-sized hail near Pierre.

Hail in Lower Brule. Courtesy: uShare.

Hail in Blunt. Courtesy: Jason Baker.

Hail near Blunt. Courtesy: Ella Haven.

Hail East of Pierre. Courtesy: uShare.

Hail in Chamberlain. Courtesy: uShare.

Hail damage west of Gettysburg near Lake Oahe. Courtesy: uShare.

Storm Clouds near Dixon. Courtesy: Dena Springer.

Hail in Lower Brule. Courtesy: Coral Diane.

Hail south of Onida. Courtesy: uShare.

Clouds near Hoven. Courtesy: Jerry Hericks.

Storm Clouds near Dixon. Courtesy: Dena Springer.

Golf ball-sized hail near Lower Brule. Courtesy: Keri Jandreau.

If you can safely take a picture of storms or storm damage, go ahead and send them to ushare@keloland.com along with your location so we can show people what the weather looks like in different parts of KELOLAND.