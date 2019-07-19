Storm damage in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A severe thunderstorm whipped through Aberdeen Friday morning and caused some damage in the town.

KELOLAND News received photos of wind damage to property throughout the area. The storm went through Aberdeen shortly after 8:30 a.m. with most of the heavy damage happening around 9 a.m.

The storms began popping up west of Mobridge early Friday morning, producing hail and containing strong winds.

